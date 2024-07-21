78°
Latest Weather Blog
90-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Gonzales
Related Story
GONZALES - A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jean Ducote, 90, of Lafayette, was in the passenger seat of a Mazda driving on LA 74 at 12 p.m. Wednesday. According to LSP, the Mazda made a right turn onto Chester Diez Road, but a Ford Escape traveling behind the vehicle failed to brake and collided with the rear of the Mazda. As a result, the Mazda traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
Ducote, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Mazda, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Ducote succumbed to her injuries at the hospital Thursday.
This crash remains under investigation.
News
GONZALES - A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police. Jean... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle leaves a hole in Denham Springs mobile home
-
New Roads Police officer arrested for rape of a child, other sex...
-
River Center hosts first Capital City Collectibles & Card Show
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 East at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge re-opened
-
Community comes together to clean up Zachary Public Cemetery