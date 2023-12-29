52°
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond

INDEPENDENCE - Two brothers died Saturday when they drowned in a small pond in the middle of a Livingston Parish neighborhood. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the 6-year-old and 9-year-old brothers walked to the Deer Lakes Trail neighborhood pond around 12:30 p.m. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said it is unclear how the boys ended up in the water, but they did not resurface. Their names are not being released at this time.

8 months ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Saturday, April 29, 2023 6:40:00 PM CDT April 29, 2023

