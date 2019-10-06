9/11 Day of Service and Career Fair

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area United Way and BASF are paying tribute to the victims and first-responders of the terrorist attacks on September 11th 2001. The groups are partnering up to hold a day of service and career fair.



The career fair will be held on Friday, September 11th at the Mall of Louisiana. The fair will be open to veterans from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Several companies will have HR representatives on hand to discuss position openings in the petrochemical, retail and general industries.



You can find more information about the 9/11 anniversary events at the Capital Area United Way website or by checking out the video.