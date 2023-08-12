Latest Weather Blog
6PM: Saturday Evening Forecast
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms continue this evening, but most will dry out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday, expect a repeat of today - a mostly dry morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.
Looking Ahead: Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
