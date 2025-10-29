59°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Oct 29
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scotlandville High holding first homecoming parade
-
Gov. Landry says 'most vulnerable' Louisianians will still receive SNAP benefits
-
Chicken Salad Chick offers free meals to kids affected by SNAP funds...
-
Louisiana-based HVAC company expanding its Baton Rouge operations with $2.4 million investment
-
Who's in? Who's out? LSU search committee names three finalists for vacant...
Sports Video
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!