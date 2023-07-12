87°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Jul 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We were very surprised:' Baton Rouge Police Union reacts to BRPD chief...
-
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation, should have replacement by November
-
Full interview: Chief Murphy Paul talks his resignation from BRPD in sit-down...
-
Juban Road project that was supposed to be done in 2021 now...
-
'We're f*****': Candid recording captures EBR school board member venting over rushed...