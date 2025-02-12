65°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Feb 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener
-
Open Waters Louisiana hosts event for teens to explore maritime careers
-
Catholic High hosts their own Gameday Bears broadcast
-
INVESTIGATIVE: Witnesses to officer-involved killing say man didn't shoot first at law...
-
Judge dismisses BRPD, City-Parish from civil suit connected to 2023 fatal police...