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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Aug 5
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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LSU football starts fall camp in advance of the 2026 season
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Zachary Schools expand student opportunities with new programs
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40-year-old woman dies after being struck by car along Old Hammond Highway...
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11-year-old battling brain tumor, family having to sleep outside to save money...
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Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the...
Sports Video
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LSU football starts fall camp in advance of the 2026 season
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Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
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LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
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Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
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Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle