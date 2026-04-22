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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Apr 22
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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State lawmaker apologizes to attorney general after comparing bill push to Nazi...
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DEA, Louisiana Blue hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at BRPD...
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LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery
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Baton Rouge event connects formerly incarcerated women with housing, benefits and legal...
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DOTD crews join Love the Boot Week to clean up Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
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LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery
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Tigers to finish year without home run leader as Jake Brown undergoes...
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LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin shares Tigers' progress as team continues 5th...
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Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman