73°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Mar 29
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wants to see his tax dollars at work, asks for help...
-
Lawmaker wants to explore feasibility of gulf wind farm
-
Critical mental health program spared despite denied pay raises for nurses
-
Partial lane closures on US 190 as DOTD inspects old Mississippi River...
-
Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate