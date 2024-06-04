72°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jun 4
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person in critical condition after Kansas Street shooting
-
Trees down, thousands without power, after violent weather rakes parts of capital...
-
LSU Museum of Art kicks off series of child-focused summer art events
-
State's only French-culture promoting televised program, faced possibility of losing funding until...
-
DOTD to be subject to private sector assessment after governor's executive order