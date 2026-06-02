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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jun 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence in 2025 courthouse shooting
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Mother of Baton Rouge street racing crash victim wants harsher penalties for...
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Baldwin residents startled by loud explosion as Cleco tears down old plant
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Man arrested after fatal crash caused by 80 mph street race along...
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Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence before, during 2025 courthouse...
Sports Video
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Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
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LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
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Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day
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Saints have no shortage of options at wide receiver
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Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's