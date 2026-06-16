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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jun 16
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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BREC summer campers are heading to Saint George to learn life-saving safety...
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Some Entergy customers in Gonzales will be without power during Wednesday planned...
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Cam Jordan signs on for one final ride with Saints football
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Southern University professor's painting inspires new Scotlandville Library mural
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Franklinton woman indicted on voter fraud charges, allegedly lied about citizenship
Sports Video
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Cam Jordan signs on for one final ride with Saints football
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Wildcats
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LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal
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Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp