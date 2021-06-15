79°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jun 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal, State lawmakers look to fund construction of a new bridge
-
Nakamoto: D.A. to review in-custody death in wake of BRPD drug squad...
-
Crews battling fire at Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar
-
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
-
Days ahead of moratorium vote, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says no...
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year