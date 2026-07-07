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6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jul 7
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News Video
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
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Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office suspends tax millage
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Water in Killian restored as boil water advisory remains
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2 arrested following the fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge man in...
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Audit: Special School District failed to accurately track purchases, among other issues
Sports Video
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
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North American-hosted World Cup has increased Capital area interest in soccer
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
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Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. forward to play...
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Former players remember life and legacy of Coach Roger Cador ahead of...