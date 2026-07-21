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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Jul 21
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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West Baton Rouge Parish Jail warden resigns
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Ascension Parish learning center giving nonverbal autistic people a voice
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Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom...
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Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
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2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services...
Sports Video
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SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
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Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Feliciana Tigers
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Built in East Feliciana: big names coming back to coach for Tigers
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets