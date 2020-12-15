48°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Dec 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating shooting outside supermarket in Ascension Parish
-
Popeyes offers customers chocolate beignets and hoodies
-
US Today report targets LSU for alleged mishandling of sexual assault cases
-
EMS workers to be included in Phase One of Pfizer vaccinations
-
Ochsner Baton Rouge to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines Tuesday
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round