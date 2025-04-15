72°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday Apr 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Simply not true:' Parish Pres. Kenny Havard addresses allegations stemming from controversial...
-
Councilman announces scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school seniors
-
PREVIEW: Task force to present initial designs for new juvenile detention facilities
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: The man known as the 'Walter Cronkite' of Baton...
-
Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled