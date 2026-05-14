77°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday May 14
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$16 soil order turns into headache after delivery driver wrecks in customers...
-
State trooper suspended without pay after second domestic violence arrest
-
Zachary High School assistant basketball coach arrested for sex crimes involving student
-
Louisiana Senate approves 5-1 majority-minority congressional map, now headed to House
-
Blue Bayou gears up for opening on May 16
Sports Video
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
-
Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
-
Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments