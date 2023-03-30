69°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Mar 30
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect taken into custody after lengthy standoff at Gardere apartment
-
New Civil Rights Trail marker in downtown honors Southern students who fought...
-
EPA could soon prioritize cleaning up Capitol Lakes as part of federal...
-
Deputies respond to standoff on Gardere Lane
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...