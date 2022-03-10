59°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Mar 10
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
-
Judge denies Melanie Curtin's request for new trial in Perkins sex crimes...
-
Massive flood control project delayed again; residents left frustrated
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
Shots fired into home near O'Neal Lane overnight; 2 people hurt
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year