83°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Jun 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite latest setback, new owner says long-troubled golf course is still on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College World Series
-
Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park
-
Child in critical condition after being pulled from smoke-filled apartment Wednesday morning
-
Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under...