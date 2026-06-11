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6pm News Replay, Thursday Jun 11
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News Video
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Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Edwards remains connected to hometown
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THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: New research targets melanoma recurrence with mRNA vaccine and...
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Governor Landry joins Shell to mark 1 billion barrels from Gulf platform
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Ascension Parish Hyundai steel mill to reduce emissions after environmental groups speak...
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Two gang members sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to armed...
Sports Video
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Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Edwards remains connected to hometown
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LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
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LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC
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Jay Johnson using time away from Omaha to rebuild LSU's roster
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Report: NC State investigating LSU over Will Wade's departure