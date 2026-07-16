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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Jul 16
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Louisiana families dropped from SNAP despite no change in income, analyst says
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Person arrested in Iberville murder-for-hire case turns state's witness for upcoming trial
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THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: Older adults face higher dehydration risk in summer heat,...
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Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts Coffee Connect event for chamber, community members
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City of St. George asks for residents' input on 25-year growth plan
Sports Video
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Baton Rouge Hockey Club announces inaugural head coach
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Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
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Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
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Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day