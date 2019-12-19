6pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 19

Home
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new roofs for the holidays. The East Baton Rouge Roof Reset Program is working through its applicants and phase...
Veteran cemetery expansion project underway
ZACHARY - The Louisiana National Cemetery in East...
State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating...
1,000 Without Power near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Baton Rogue - More than 1,000 Entergy customers are without power near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Outages are being reported along...
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks reveals cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks...
Cool temperatures lead into dreary weekend
Temperatures will remain cool to end the week. A storm system will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and add some rain to the mix...
Freezing Temperatures Forecast Tonight
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
Weather alerts issued ahead of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
THE FORECAST: A tornado watch has...
Sports
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
About Us
6pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 19
News Video
New developments on Dunn Road to be put on hold until roadwork...
Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency
St. George Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Beautification efforts in downtown Plaquemine
Cynthia & Dennis Perkins return to court, Thursday
Sports Video
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show
Heisman Preview Special
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip