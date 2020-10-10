6pm News Replay, Saturday Oct 10

Home
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening in Pointe Coupee Parish and the City of New Roads Thursday before Hurricane Delta reaches Louisiana. Schools...
Practice safe generator usage during hurricane recovery
BATON ROUGE - More than half of the...
Subdivision moves mailboxes, USPS says it's not delivering their mail
DENHAM SPRINGS - People living along a private...
White House: President Trump cleared to go back to work actively; symptoms improving
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump was cleared on Saturday for an active schedule. The physician for the president, Dr. Sean Conley, released on Saturday that...
Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The day after...
One person dead in shooting near North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a...
Conditions improving as the clean up begins
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be 5 - 10 mph at times out...
Delta becomes tropical storm after blowing through La.
Click HERE for our latest weather coverage on...
All eyes on Tropical Depression 26
Tonight: Another cool and crisp night. Lows will...
AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test
New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of...
Former LSU coach Dave Aranda's first season with Baylor suspended due to COVID-19
WACO, Tx - Baylor University has suspended all...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 1 - Roman Mula
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist quarterback Roman Mula and...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
