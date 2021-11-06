6pm News Replay, Saturday Nov 6

50°
News Video
Clinical trials begin for COVID-19 oral therapeutics discovered using LSU-developed AI
Company that supplied local veteran's body for morbid 'freak show' says it...
Baker council member combats food desert with community garden
Police search for woman caught on camera pouring "suspicious liquid" on church
Days before stabbing, Zachary High increased on-campus police presence to address student...
Sports Video
Friday Night Blitz - 11-5-21
High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another...
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens
Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens