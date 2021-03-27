77°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Mar 27
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ochsner, Southern University team up for mass vaccination event
-
Baby wounded in N. Foster Drive shooting
-
FEMA offers funeral reimbursement in COVID-19 deaths
-
UPDATE: Testimony wraps for the day, LSU athletic director agrees to come...
-
Intersection of Lee and Highland closed for the weekend
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community