63°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Dec 4
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
-
Jury convicts Melanie Curtin of raping unconscious victim at deputy's home
-
'Devastsating': Defense attorneys react to Melanie Curtin's conviction
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge