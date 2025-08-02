76°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Aug 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report: World Lung Cancer Day
-
Trump says he's mobilized nuclear submarines in response to Russian official's 'provocative...
-
Trump demands official overseeing jobs data be fired after dismal employment report
-
City-Parish officials finish work on transportation project in Baton Rouge Health District
-
Man on active parole arrested in Kenner after police find stolen Jeep...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou win first ever TCL Championship
-
Guillory returns for 6th LSU season with new perspective
-
LSU's continuity in the coaching staff is making things run smoother
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...