6pm News Replay, Saturday Apr 20

Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm. Thursday, 2 On...
Land erosion might be up to homeowner to fix
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting erosion problems say...
City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up...
Fire crews investigating apartment fire on Byron Street
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that happened Saturday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at 3037...
Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 2016
BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a 37-year-old man...
Man's body found in Louisiana bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A north Louisiana sheriff's...
A Perfect Easter Sunday Ahead
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies and calming winds tonight, as high pressure moves in from the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the...
Few showers leftover for Passover
Time to exhale after nasty storms tracked across...
TORNADO WATCH until 7pm for local area
An active storm pattern continues across the southeastern...
LSU flattens Florida, 11-2, to take series
BATON ROUGE - The 14th ranked LSU Tigers showed the unranked Florida Gators who the King of the South is in college baseball. The Tigers tore...
LSU bats explode past Florida in game two, 13-1
BATON ROUGE - One night after getting embarrassed...
LSU Gymnastics to compete for national championship Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
6pm News Replay, Saturday Apr 20
Stray pony has residents scratching their heads in Ascension neighborhood
After successful fundraiser, churches hit by arson prepare for bittersweet Easter
Deputy's remains moved from hospital after deadly crash
Annual Active for Autism
Crawfish Tracker: Lookin' good for Easter Sunday
Sports Video
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday