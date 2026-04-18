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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Apr 18
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
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LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
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Supreme Court says Plaquemines Parish lawsuit over erosion must be heard in...
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LPSO: 4 men, including 2 from out of state, arrested for indecent...
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Man, 37, faces mandatory life term after jury convicts him of raping...
Sports Video
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
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LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
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LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
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WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
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LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win