66°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Apr 1
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
Third annual Flower Festival raises money for St. Jude
-
BREC's Zoo celebrates 53rd birthday with opening of a new exhibit
-
State Capitol building lit up purple and gold after LSU's Final Four...
-
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
Sports Video
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Final Four newbie Virginia Tech meets LSU, decorated Mulkey
-
Lady Tigers count down to Final Four tipoff