75°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Oct 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD starts series of road closures tied to I-10 widening project
-
Woman was struck by hit-and-run driver, then run over by police officer...
-
Potential settlement in clemency fight could keep most prisoners on death row
-
Content warning: Video shows hit and run before woman was run over...
-
'I don't apologize for my passion': BRPD chief rallies with city-parish leaders...