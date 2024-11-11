72°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Nov 11
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents say frequent speeding leads to wrecks in neighborhood causing safety concerns
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: New documents say EBR deputies filmed alleged assault of handcuffed...
-
Teenager dies after accidental shooting in Baker
-
BREC's Frenchtown nature building continues to sit idle, months after completion
-
LSU hit with $250K fine for fans throwing trash on field during...
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama