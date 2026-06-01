6pm News Replay, Monday Jun 1

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News Video
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Family believes relative was targeted in fatal hit and run crash
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Hazmat unit responds to LSU Lakes as rain washes road tar into...
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Baton Rouge Police Department asks for help identifying suspect from shooting on...
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Uber driver arrested for rape in Pointe Coupee Parish
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Legislative session ends as Louisiana's $47B budget passes with pay raises for...