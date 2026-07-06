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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Jul 6
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Baton Rouge veterans center may take years to reopen after suffering nearly...
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Wilkinson County residents shaken after mass shooting near Highway 24
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MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sleep medicine doctor says regular sleep schedule matters more...
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Louisiana, EBR students post record LEAP results in 2025-26 school year, new...
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'HIV is going to shoot through the roof:' Agencies react to LDH...
Sports Video
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
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Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. forward to play...
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Former players remember life and legacy of Coach Roger Cador ahead of...
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats
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Former Tiger Garrett Temple retires, moves into coaching role with Dallas Mavericks