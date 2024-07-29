82°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Jul 29
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deer Run subdivision gets the green light from federal judge
-
BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death
-
New data shows lack of ordered firearm returns for convicted domestic abusers
-
Judge sets Wednesday hearing after Port Allen resident challenges mayoral candidate's residency
-
St. Gabriel officer with prior domestic violence arrest allegedly pulled gun on...