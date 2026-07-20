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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Jul 20
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News Video
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Louisiana DOTD repairs three bridges across the state to extend road life
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"Remain vigilant at all times," boaters urge caution after Amite River triple...
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Amid ongoing corruption probe, state agents arrest man accused of defrauding EBR...
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Man arrested for kidnapping is now person of interest in disappearances of...
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MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sun, movement, and fresh food are some of the...