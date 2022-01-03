6pm News Replay, Monday Jan 3

Home
Powerball jackpot soars to $540 million after months with no winner
After 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the Powerball winnings rose to $540 million. The jackpot was previously $500 million but was...
State Police looking for juvenile fugitive believed to be in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - State Police is looking for...
COVID tests becoming more difficult to find due to Omicron surge
BATON ROUGE - It was a packed house...
Monday PM Forecast: another freezing night
Remarkable that just two days after concluding our warmest December on record in the Baton Rouge area, we registered our first freeze of the season. This...
December 2021 is now the warmest on record for Baton Rouge
The warm stretch in the last week of...
Monday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures expected again on Tuesday morning
Baton Rouge records the first freeze of the...
Sports
Saints beat Panthers 18-10
The Saints are still in the playoff hunt after beating the Carolina Panthers 18-10. The defense led the way with seven sacks and two forced turnovers....
LSU women's basketball beats Texas A&M for their 13 straight win
LSU women's basketball has beaten two top 25...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 17: NFL
Only two more weeks of the NFL regular...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan. 3, 2022.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: another freezing night
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
6pm News Replay, Monday Jan 3
COVID tests becoming more difficult to find due to Omicron surge
News 2 Geaux: Texas Bowl kicks off tomorrow
Amid virus surge, LA schools establish new COVID protocol
La Dept of Health reports approx 15k COVID cases since NYE
Sunday Journal: Holiday Fire Safety
Sports Video
NOLA Saints shorthanded before game
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19...
Zachary wins 5th straight over Ponchatoula
Zachary's commitment to defense lending championship results
Zachary High Basketball Relentless Defense