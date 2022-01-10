48°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Jan 10
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two teens murdered in separate shootings Sunday; family says they're likely connected
-
Deputy shoots, kills armed person while trying to make kidnapping arrest in...
-
Denham Springs Elementary welcomes students back to school in new building after...
-
Baton Rouge man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 61 Monday morning
-
Officers narrowly save pilot from oncoming train after plane crashes onto railroad