69°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Feb 3
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-year-old arrested, accused of rape on LSU campus
-
Neighbors shocked after teen arrested in stepfather's shooting death
-
City-parish says snow event likely cost millions
-
Advocates ramp up efforts to prevent sex trafficking as thousands visit New...
-
Family of man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy asks for...
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100