6pm News Replay, Monday Aug 2

News Video
Man takes plea deal in 2015 killing of girlfriend's childhood abuser
Governor reissues mask mandate amid latest COVID surge
Mother and daughter shot during man's deadly rampage Sunday have 'long road...
Livingston leaders look into safety measures after another weekend of Tiki Tubing...
Baton Rouge man left with bills, after inmate escapes and breaks into...
Sports Video
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort