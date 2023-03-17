47°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Friday Mar 17
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lane closures planned next week near 10/12 split as work continues on...
-
Lawyers representing fired teacher challenge her conviction for tirade that went viral
-
Teen allegedly held group captive inside car before gunfire erupted; 11-year-old boy...
-
11-year-old boy dies after shooting off Glen Oaks Drive; 17-year-old booked for...
-
Former Southern University QB arrested for alleged assault
Sports Video
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...