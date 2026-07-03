6pm News Replay, Friday Jul 3

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Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in Addis domestic disturbance arrested for murder
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Livingston librarian owed nearly $51,000 in attorneys' fees amid defamation fight
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Experts weigh in on Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's indictment
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Denham Springs woman struck by stray bullet warns of dangers of celebratory...
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Ponchatoula Green Wave