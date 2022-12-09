66°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Friday Dec 9
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in...
-
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on...
-
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road; taken to hospital in...
-
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks won't seek re-election in 2023
-
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says