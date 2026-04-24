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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Friday Apr 24
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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House fire shuts down Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, police say
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BRFD crews respond to Desoto Drive fire; investigators say they do not...
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Deputies arrest Prairieville man on child pornography, sexual abuse of an animal...
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Synagogue threatened, prompting significant police response and forcing lockdown at nearby schools
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Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? Expert...
Sports Video
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LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
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New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
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LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery