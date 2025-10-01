79°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Wednesday Oct 1
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads man shot by police officer arrested for assault and resisting...
-
Entergy responds to erroneous gas bill, issuing refund
-
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Tangipahoa Parish following AMBER ALERT
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
Gov. Landry, EPA give update on cleanup efforts more than a month...
Sports Video
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...