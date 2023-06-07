75°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Wednesday Jun 7
News Video
Visible progress as DOTD makes big changes to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp
Man booked for infant son's murder was out on bond in child...
Law to make Louisiana hands-free not having much success in legislature
Woman creates affordable summer daycare for low-income families
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle PD runs out of...
Sports Video
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season