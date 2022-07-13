81°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Wednesday Jul 13
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work on University Lake seen Wednesday, City Park Lake should start soon
-
Traffic lights at major Perkins Rd. intersection down for more than 12...
-
Federal charges in store for thieves who stole master key to post...
-
Security light struggle went on for months, fixed after call to 2...
-
State trooper under investigation tied to hit and run boating crash